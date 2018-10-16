Overview

Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Schroeder works at Surgical Associates of South Florida Miami, FL in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.