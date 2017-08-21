Dr. Eric Schreier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Schreier, DO
Dr. Eric Schreier, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Hoosier Physical Therapy LLC3030 Lake Ave Ste 26, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (290) 492-8001
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I saw him in 2016 for shots in my back they really made a difference in how I can get around. I would definitely recommend Dr Schreier.
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1386641587
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Schreier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreier has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreier.
