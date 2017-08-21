See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Eric Schreier, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Schreier, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Schreier works at Midwest Eye Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hoosier Physical Therapy LLC
    3030 Lake Ave Ste 26, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (290) 492-8001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2017
    I saw him in 2016 for shots in my back they really made a difference in how I can get around. I would definitely recommend Dr Schreier.
    Julie Franklin in Roanoke, IN — Aug 21, 2017
    About Dr. Eric Schreier, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386641587
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Schreier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schreier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schreier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schreier works at Midwest Eye Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Schreier’s profile.

    Dr. Schreier has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

