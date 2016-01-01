Overview

Dr. Eric Schoen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Schoen works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

