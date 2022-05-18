Dr. Eric Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Schneider, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville-Main Office345 23rd Ave N # 345, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 983-6000
-
2
Hendersonville100 Springhouse Ct Ste 230, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 320-1213
-
3
Tennessee Retina, PC1125 Perimeter Park Dr Ste 300, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (615) 983-6000
-
4
Crossville39 Lantana Rd, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (615) 983-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Dr. Schneider always explains what is going on with my vision. He puts you at ease, and is very professional.
About Dr. Eric Schneider, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1790949485
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.