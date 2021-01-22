Overview

Dr. Eric Schnakenberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Clare's Hospital.



Dr. Schnakenberg works at Community Care Family Medicine, Community Care Physicians, P.C. in Halfmoon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.