Dr. Eric Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley.
Locations
Eric S Schmidt MD Inc525 Doyle Park Dr Ste 101, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 544-3584
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eric Schmidt is a genius, who repaired my left shoulder 25 years ago. I am trying to reach him to do my Knee, but this number is no longer valid. Drat the bad luck... Larry Lee-Grass Valley Ca.
About Dr. Eric Schmidt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1720012149
Education & Certifications
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Steroid Injection and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
