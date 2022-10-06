Overview

Dr. Eric Schertzer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Schertzer works at Plantation Family Practice in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.