Dr. Eric Schenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Schenkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Schenkel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Schenkel works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Partners of the Lehigh Valley3101 Emrick Blvd Ste 211, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 954-9260
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schenkel?
Always the best
About Dr. Eric Schenkel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306958939
Education & Certifications
- Hospital University Penn
- Temple University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Bucknell University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schenkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schenkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schenkel works at
Dr. Schenkel has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schenkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.