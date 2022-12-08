Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Locations
San Antonio Office1303 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 227-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Ratings & Reviews
After having a few consultations for breast augmentation, I chose Dr. Schaffer to do my surgery. He listened to exactly what I wanted and I ended up with perfection. I would recommend Dr. Schaffer to anyone, he is definitely the best!
About Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Yale University Med School
- Peter B Brigham Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- New York University
