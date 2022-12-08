See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Schaffer works at ERIC S SCHAFFER MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    1303 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 227-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    After having a few consultations for breast augmentation, I chose Dr. Schaffer to do my surgery. He listened to exactly what I wanted and I ended up with perfection. I would recommend Dr. Schaffer to anyone, he is definitely the best!
    — Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD
    About Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265428577
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Yale University Med School
    Internship
    • Peter B Brigham Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer works at ERIC S SCHAFFER MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schaffer’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

