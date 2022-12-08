Overview

Dr. Eric Schaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schaffer works at ERIC S SCHAFFER MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.