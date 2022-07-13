Dr. Eric Scarbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Scarbrough, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Scarbrough, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Riverhead400 Old Country Rd Ste 16, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-8050Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Arrived 10 minutes earlier, checked in with friendly person at desk. Called in soon after. Screened by a friendly assistant, waited just a few minutes for the doctor to come in. The doctor listened to my concern and did a quick and efficient exam. Gave me good advice and I was on my way!
About Dr. Eric Scarbrough, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1700844651
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
