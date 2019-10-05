Overview

Dr. Eric Saunders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They completed their residency with Greater Baltimore Med Center



Dr. Saunders works at DIANE HILAL-CAMPO, MD in Oakland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.