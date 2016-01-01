Overview

Dr. Eric Sarin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sarin works at Inova in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.