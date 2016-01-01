Dr. Eric Sarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Sarin, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sarin works at
Inova8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 800, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5858
Emory Clinic Cardiothoracic Surgery5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1942356613
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
