Dr. Eric Santos, MD

Hematology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Santos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Santos works at Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-9800
  2. 2
    Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Mi PC
    5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-9800
  3. 3
    Cancer/Hemtlgy Ctrs Of Wstrn MI
    12460 Riley St, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 399-6500
  4. 4
    250 Cherry St SE Ste 2200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Pennock
  • Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 08, 2020
    Husband and I met with Dr.Santos today. Being a very stressful scary time for both of us. Dr. Santos took his time to explain everything to us , drawings and all. I found this very helpful in understanding the disease better. I feel I'm in excellent care with the team of doctors I have. Dr. Santos has a excellent bedside manner and a great sense of humor.
    Tlbaker — May 08, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Santos, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino
    NPI Number
    • 1174700256
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santos has seen patients for Anemia and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

