Dr. Eric Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Santos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Santos works at
Locations
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 954-9800
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Mi PC5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-9800
Cancer/Hemtlgy Ctrs Of Wstrn MI12460 Riley St, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 399-6500
- 4 250 Cherry St SE Ste 2200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Husband and I met with Dr.Santos today. Being a very stressful scary time for both of us. Dr. Santos took his time to explain everything to us , drawings and all. I found this very helpful in understanding the disease better. I feel I'm in excellent care with the team of doctors I have. Dr. Santos has a excellent bedside manner and a great sense of humor.
About Dr. Eric Santos, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1174700256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
