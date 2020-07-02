See All Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Rutstein works at ERIC S RUTSTEIN MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric S Rutstein MD PA
    2499 Glades Rd Ste 203, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 865-2880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639265333
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rutstein works at ERIC S RUTSTEIN MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rutstein’s profile.

    Dr. Rutstein has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

