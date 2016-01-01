Dr. Eric Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Russell, MD is a dermatologist in Conway, AR. Dr. Russell completed a residency at University Of Ar Med Scs. He currently practices at Russell Dermatology and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Russell is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Russell Dermatology of Conway Pllc2425 Dave Ward Dr Ste 202, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 328-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Eric Russell, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar Med Scs
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Conway Regional Health System
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
