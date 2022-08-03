Dr. Eric Rudnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rudnick, MD
Dr. Eric Rudnick, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dazzling Dermatology22029 State Road 7 Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 923-0905
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have now visited Dr. on three occassions for two differennt issues. One of which I had a serious reaction to an unknown allergen. Dr. Rudnick quickly addressed my symptoms and prescribed both an across the counter alternative and a prescription. You will find Dr. Rudnick to be genuinly engaged, caring and accomondating. Truly the definition of a true medical professional! The staff is terrific and the office is clean and bright. I would highly recommend Dr. Rudnick as your dermatologist. You will not be sorry.
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Rudnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudnick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudnick has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, Bedsores and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.
