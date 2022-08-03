See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Eric Rudnick, MD

Dermatology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eric Rudnick, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Rudnick works at Dazzling Dermatology in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers, Bedsores and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dazzling Dermatology
    22029 State Road 7 Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33428 (561) 923-0905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg and Foot Ulcers
Bedsores
Cellulitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Bedsores
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2022
    I have now visited Dr. on three occassions for two differennt issues. One of which I had a serious reaction to an unknown allergen. Dr. Rudnick quickly addressed my symptoms and prescribed both an across the counter alternative and a prescription. You will find Dr. Rudnick to be genuinly engaged, caring and accomondating. Truly the definition of a true medical professional! The staff is terrific and the office is clean and bright. I would highly recommend Dr. Rudnick as your dermatologist. You will not be sorry.
    Highly Recommend — Aug 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Rudnick, MD
    About Dr. Eric Rudnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790171353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Rudnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudnick works at Dazzling Dermatology in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rudnick’s profile.

    Dr. Rudnick has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, Bedsores and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

