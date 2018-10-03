Overview

Dr. Eric Rovner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Rovner works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.