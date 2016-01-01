Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rottenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Rottenberg works at
Locations
1
Preston Robert Tisch Center for Mens Health555 Madison Ave Frnt 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000
2
manhattan Integrative Medicine,330 W 58th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10019 Directions (347) 289-7608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1598793713
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rottenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rottenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rottenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rottenberg works at
Dr. Rottenberg has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rottenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rottenberg speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rottenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rottenberg.
