Dr. Eric Rothschild, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Rothschild, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology.
Dr. Rothschild works at
Locations
Paragon Obgyn PA2301 N University Dr Ste 212, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 256-8200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rothschild was my OBGYN for my 1st pregnancy. He was the best. Dr. Rothschild made our pregnancy experience amazing. He was there for me through it all! Communicating with him was amazing and very pleasant. He would answer ALL my questions, concerns and more. He is very knowledgeable and understands women. I am currently pregnant with baby #2 and unfortunately Dr. Rothschild does not take my health insurance anymore (Ambetter) I miss him dearly! I will never find an OBGYN like him. He spoiled me with being a hands on amazing Dr. He is honest, a straight shooter, caring, and brilliant. He is not in the business for $$$. He obviously loves what he does and it shows. Dr Rothschild recommended Dr. Adrian Roznowski to deliver my baby. Dr. Roznowski was amazing as well!!!!
About Dr. Eric Rothschild, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Med Center UMDNJ
- Staten Island University Hosp
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- New York University
Dr. Rothschild works at
