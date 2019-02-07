See All Ophthalmologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Rothchild works at Rothchild Eye Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rothchild Eye Institute
    Rothchild Eye Institute
16244 S Military Trl Ste 690, Delray Beach, FL 33484
(561) 495-2811
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 07, 2019
    I have been a patient o Dr. Rothchild for 30 years, as eye disease runs in my family. He took excellent care of my mother, though she did have RP, which to this day has no cure. He took care of my husband with laser surgery , due to extremely high eye pressure, the outcome was very successful . He has done two cataract surgeries for me , and the outcome has been amazing. I love everyone who works along side of him, and the front desk people are extremely competent and congenial.
    JOAN GOLDSTEIN in BOCA RATON, FL — Feb 07, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265475289
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio St University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cornell/Northshore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA Affil Hosps-St Marys
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothchild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothchild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothchild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothchild works at Rothchild Eye Institute in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rothchild’s profile.

    Dr. Rothchild has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothchild on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothchild. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothchild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothchild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothchild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

