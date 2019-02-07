Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothchild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Rothchild works at
Locations
Rothchild Eye Institute16244 S Military Trl Ste 690, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-2811Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient o Dr. Rothchild for 30 years, as eye disease runs in my family. He took excellent care of my mother, though she did have RP, which to this day has no cure. He took care of my husband with laser surgery , due to extremely high eye pressure, the outcome was very successful . He has done two cataract surgeries for me , and the outcome has been amazing. I love everyone who works along side of him, and the front desk people are extremely competent and congenial.
About Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1265475289
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St University
- Cornell/Northshore University Hospital
- UCLA Affil Hosps-St Marys
- New York Medical College
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rothchild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothchild accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothchild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothchild has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothchild on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothchild speaks French and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothchild. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothchild.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothchild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothchild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.