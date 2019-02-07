Overview

Dr. Eric Rothchild, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Rothchild works at Rothchild Eye Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.