Dr. Eric Rosenberger, MD
Dr. Eric Rosenberger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Facial Focus Cosmetic Surgery Pllc10815 Ranch Road 2222 Ste 3C, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 717-9475
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
After much research and visiting with at least 5 cosmetic surgeons, I found Dr. Rosenberger at Facial Focus. My first conversation was with Rose who is a joy and gave me the first impression of Facial Focus. From my first consultation visit through my follow-up, I knew I was in the right place. The office and staff have a very welcoming vibe and Dr. R has a kind, caring demeanor. He took his time and explained everything that he would do and made suggestions as to the best course of action. We settled on a lower face and neck lift with fat transplants. Dr, Rosenberger’s nurse, Stephanie, called me just before surgery to help me feel comfortable and was with me the whole time. The surgery was successful and the recovery, easy. I’m so very happy with the results. Thank you so much Dr. Rosenberger. You truly are amazing and made me feel refreshed and young again without making me look fake. You accomplished exactly what I asked for and wanted.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1922323443
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Rosenberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberger.
