Dr. Eric Rosen, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine - New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Cardiac & VeinwoRx in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Weston, FL, Aventura, FL and Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.