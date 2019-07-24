Dr. Roccario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Roccario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Roccario, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Roccario works at
Locations
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St. Peter's Family Medicine - Clifton Park1735 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 458-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best cardiologist in Albany
About Dr. Eric Roccario, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
