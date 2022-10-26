Overview

Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and East Alabama Medical Center - Lanier.



Dr. Robinson works at Auburn Pain Specialists, LLC in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.