Dr. Eric Roberts, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Roberts, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Bay Foot and Ankle2191 9th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 954-5525Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Will not see anyone but him. He has the best staff. Extremely accommodating with their patients
About Dr. Eric Roberts, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962630004
Education & Certifications
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
- Hahnemann University Hosp/Drexel University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Georgia
- Foot Surgery
