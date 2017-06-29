Overview

Dr. Eric Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Roberts works at Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Miller Place, NY, Syosset, NY and Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Exophoria and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.