Dr. Eric Roberts, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Eric Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Roberts works at Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Miller Place, NY, Syosset, NY and Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Exophoria and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC
    60 N Country Rd Ste 301, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-4220
    159 Route 25A Ste B2B, Miller Place, NY 11764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-4200
    Syosset Hospital
    221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
    Plainview office
    146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 942-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2017
    I have already happily referred Dr. Roberts to people. He spends time with me & takes time to explain the issue & what I can do about it. I see Dr. Roberts as an adult even though he's technically a peds doctor (he sees one adult a day). This is the doctor I wish I had been seeing all my like so that he had been able to follow my eye condition this entire time. Making appointments can be difficult as he's busy and like I said, he sees one adult a day, but I have a regular eye doctor for that.
    Rachel in Far Rockaway, NY — Jun 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Roberts, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265549265
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Heterophoria, Exophoria and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

