Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rittenhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rittenhouse works at
Locations
-
1
Lehigh Valley Women's Medical Specialties PC1275 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 820-5703
-
2
Main Office440 S 15th St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 437-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rittenhouse?
Dr. Eric Rittenhouse is the best OB/GYN I've ever had in my entire life. I've been in horrible pain for years & was never taken seriously. He took me seriously & was extremely compassionate. I had a Laparoscopy done by him & he found stage 3 of 4 Endometriosis. He also checked me for Interstitial Cystitis which I was also diagnosed with. I've had pelvic exams & have expressed how much pain I was in since 16 years of age. I'm now almost 40 & finally found out what's wrong with me. I'd encourage anyone reading this to seek out second opinions until they find a Dr. that cares enough to believe you, listen compassionately, & search for & identify the problem & solution so you can lead a better life sooner.
About Dr. Eric Rittenhouse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376520593
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- York Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Eastern Mennonite College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rittenhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rittenhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rittenhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rittenhouse works at
Dr. Rittenhouse has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rittenhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rittenhouse speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rittenhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rittenhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rittenhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rittenhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.