Overview

Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Ritchie works at Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.