Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 481-1700
-
2
Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists110 E Bandera Rd, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 481-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son had a fractured elbow. Dr. Ritchie was amazing from the office visit, to going out of his way to get the surgery scheduled and performing the surgery. He gave us parents the explanation and attention that we needed when you have an injured child. Thank you Dr. Ritchie!!
About Dr. Eric Ritchie, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Wright Patterson Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritchie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritchie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
