Dr. Eric Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Richter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Miners' Colfax Medical Center, Mount San Rafael Hospital, Parkview Medical Center, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Richter works at
Locations
Urology Consultants PC4100 Jerry Murphy Rd Ste B, Pueblo, CO 81001 Directions (719) 542-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Miners' Colfax Medical Center
- Mount San Rafael Hospital
- Parkview Medical Center
- Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had to have a circumsion which was I was nervous as an adult to have this done.He was caring professional answered all my questions and concerns. He explained things in a way that was clear and what to expect. My surgery went very well, very pleased with the results. Would recommend him to anyone needing to have this same procedure. His office is very friendly and quick.
About Dr. Eric Richter, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013117092
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium (Walter Reed) Program
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
