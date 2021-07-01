Overview

Dr. Eric Redmon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Cumberland Medical Center, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Redmon works at FARRAGUT WALK IN CLINIC PLLC in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

