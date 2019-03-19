See All Dermatologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Eric Rasmussen, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (17)
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Rasmussen, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Rasmussen works at Peninsula Dermatology and Laser Clinic in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Dermatology & Laser Clinic
    3505 NW Anderson Hill Rd Ste 201, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 698-6859
  2. 2
    Washington
    4707 S 19th St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 752-2273
  3. 3
    Gig Harbor Clinic
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 564-3365

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Eric Rasmussen, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467423376
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University Hospital
Residency
  • Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University Hospital
Internship
  • U Colo Affil Hosp
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

