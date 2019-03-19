Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Rasmussen, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Rasmussen, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Locations
-
1
Peninsula Dermatology & Laser Clinic3505 NW Anderson Hill Rd Ste 201, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 698-6859
-
2
Washington4707 S 19th St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 752-2273
-
3
Gig Harbor Clinic4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 564-3365
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasmussen?
I recently went in for my annual exam. He checks everything and lets you know what to do or tells you what it is and what to expect. Prevention is a big part of the information he shares! I like the care I receive!
About Dr. Eric Rasmussen, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467423376
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital|Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital|Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital
- U Colo Affil Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rasmussen speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.