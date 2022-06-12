Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putnoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Putnoi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Putnoi Eye Care PC20 Hope Ave Ste 212, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (508) 586-0256
Putnoi Eye Care - Wellesley1 Washington St Ste 403, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (508) 586-0256
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Putnoi’s initial exam at his office in Wellesley was very thorough from the eye measurements,scan, vision acuity test and the meeting explaining the surgery. I had both eyes done one week apart and they operations were successful. The team is very well organized and there are no surprises. I highly recommend Dr. Putnoi.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538150487
- Boston Med Center
- Newton Wellesley Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
