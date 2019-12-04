Overview

Dr. Eric Purdom, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and Clay County Medical Center.



Dr. Purdom works at Inspire ENT And Pulmonology in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.