Dr. Eric Pulsfus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Pulsfus works at St. Augustine OB GYN Associates in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.