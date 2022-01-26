Dr. Eric Pulsfus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulsfus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pulsfus, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Pulsfus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Saint Augustine300 Health Park Blvd Ste 3002, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-1500
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-1500
Florida Woman Care LLC70 Turin Ter Ste 200, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 819-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Dr. Pulsfus on several occasions for several years for a specific condition. Dr. Pulsfus initially provided clearly the options available, provided input on what would be best to do. His advice to try first the least invasive option available, was wise. It worked. He has maintained me well in the course of several years. He is an excellent clinician, with a matter of fact , possibly slightly brusque mode of communication, probably a good thing in his specialty. He does not waste time, is relatively prompt seeing people...couldn't ask for any better addition to the medical community. Dr. Pulsfus is a winner all round. St. Johns County is fortunate to have Dr. Pulsfus on board in the medical community , Flagler Hospital fortunate to have him on staff.
About Dr. Eric Pulsfus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulsfus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulsfus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulsfus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulsfus has seen patients for C-Section and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulsfus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulsfus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulsfus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulsfus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulsfus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.