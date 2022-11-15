Overview

Dr. Eric Prystowsky, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Prystowsky works at Ascension Medical Group Indiananpolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.