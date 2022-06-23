See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Poulsen works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Astigmatism and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Insight Vision Center
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5050

Diabetic Cataracts
Astigmatism
Pterygium
Diabetic Cataracts
Astigmatism
Pterygium

Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 23, 2022
I had a really great experience. The staff was helpful, the appointments were scheduled quickly and the outcome was greater than expected! I had PRK surgery and my eyes are almost completely 20/20 vision only 2 months out (it can take up to 3 to know where my eyesight is). I am very please with Dr. Poulsen's demeaner and skills. They were very straightforward about expectations and I am thrilled with the end result!
April — Jun 23, 2022
About Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • English, Hmong
  • 1003819301
  • Baystate Med Center|Duke University Med Center
  • Baystate Medical Center
  • University Of Ca School Of Med
  • Ophthalmology
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital
  • Valley Children's Hospital

Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Poulsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Poulsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Poulsen works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Poulsen’s profile.

Dr. Poulsen has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Astigmatism and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulsen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

