Overview

Dr. Eric Poulsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Poulsen works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Astigmatism and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

