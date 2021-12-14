Dr. Eric Potts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Potts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Potts, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Witham Health Services.
Locations
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine8333 Naab Rd Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 396-1300
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Potts is simply the best. He is kind, caring and a great surgeon. His NP Erin is also amazing. The entire office is friendly and helpful. I can’t say enough good things about them.
About Dr. Eric Potts, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1265424543
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Potts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potts works at
Dr. Potts has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts.
