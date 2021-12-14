Overview

Dr. Eric Potts, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Potts works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.