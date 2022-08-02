Overview

Dr. Eric Pizza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Pizza works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.