Dr. Eric Pizza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Pizza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8558
ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Maumee5757 Monclova Rd Ste 6, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 897-7751
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Very thorough. He explained the issue, surgery and after care in an understandable way. Took his time with the patient and was timely during the office visits too. His staff are on the ball with scheduling and insurance issues which makes life so much easier.
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Ohio
- Medical School of Ohio
