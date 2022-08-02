See All Urologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Eric Pizza, MD

Urology
2.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eric Pizza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Pizza works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary
    2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 (419) 531-8558
    ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Maumee
    5757 Monclova Rd Ste 6, Maumee, OH 43537 (419) 897-7751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Very thorough. He explained the issue, surgery and after care in an understandable way. Took his time with the patient and was timely during the office visits too. His staff are on the ball with scheduling and insurance issues which makes life so much easier.
    Lora G — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Pizza, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013912096
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical School of Ohio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Pizza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pizza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pizza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pizza has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

