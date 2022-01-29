See All Dermatologists in Florissant, MO
Dr. Eric Pitts, MD

Dermatology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Pitts, MD is a Dermatologist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.

Dr. Pitts works at Midwest Dermatology in Florissant, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Dermatology
    1224 Graham Rd Ste 1108, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 837-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Eric Pitts, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831234665
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pitts works at Midwest Dermatology in Florissant, MO. View the full address on Dr. Pitts’s profile.

Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

