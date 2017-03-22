Overview

Dr. Eric Pifel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Pifel works at Orthopedic Institute Of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.