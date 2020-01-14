See All Nephrologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Eric Pierson, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Eric Pierson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Pierson works at Eastern Nephrology Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Nephrology Associates
    1302 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital
  • Columbus Regional Healthcare System
  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eric Pierson, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538375597
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierson works at Eastern Nephrology Associates in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pierson’s profile.

    Dr. Pierson has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

