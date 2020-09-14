Overview

Dr. Eric Pham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University CA San Diego and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Pham works at Sami B Hamamji MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.