Dr. Eric Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Pham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University CA San Diego and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
Ronald Daoud MD Inc1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 775, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 541-4343Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pham, repaired a previous surgery on me. As it wasnt done correctly, I highly recommend Dr Eric Pham.
About Dr. Eric Pham, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1124055041
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern CA
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- University CA San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.