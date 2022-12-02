See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Eric Peterson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Peterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Peterson works at HCA Houston Healthcare West Podiatry GME Program in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hca Houston Healthcare West
    12141 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 558-3444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Pap Smear
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I use to go to Kelsey Care since 1999 and Dr. Peterson was my Ob/gyn doctor. He is funny, he has a sense of humor and he is real. My health insurance changed in the last 6 years but I'm trying to get back with Kelsey and then I can start seeing him again (if he's still there). I love Dr. Eric Peterson.
    Venus Lyons (Brown) — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Peterson, MD
    About Dr. Eric Peterson, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093801276
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterson works at HCA Houston Healthcare West Podiatry GME Program in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peterson’s profile.

    Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

