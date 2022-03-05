Dr. Eric Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Peters, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates4550 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Arizona Arthritis Rheumatology Associates PC5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Peters, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891786695
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
