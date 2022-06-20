Dr. Eric Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Peck, MD
Dr. Eric Peck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste A100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-8538
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Dr. Peck did my TAVR procedure 4 weeks ago. He is amazing surgeon and has great bedside manners which is important to any patient. I have since recommended several friends that need the same help I was given.
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124128517
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- UC San Diego
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
