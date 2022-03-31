See All General Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
General Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Paul, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Paul works at Arkansas Plastic Surgery in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Clinic Of Central AR
    9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-9080
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Center-little Rock
    9601 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-8478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Appendicitis
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 31, 2022
    After 6 months of regular office visits, I had surgery with Dr. Paul on March 15th. From my initial visit, my visits with Kelly APRN and my surgery everything has been pleasant and has run like clockwork. I highly recommend this surgeon and facility. Special thanks to Brandy and Tiffany for answering my endless barrage of questions and for making sure everything ran smoothly. My only regret is that I didn't do this sooner.
    Sharon D — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710037353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at Arkansas Plastic Surgery in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    Dr. Paul has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

