Dr. Eric Parsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Parsons, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH.
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 352-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lake Orthopaedic Associates, Inc36060 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 942-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am in the process of completing therapy on my right shoulder after rotator cuff repair by Dr. Parsons. Although the outcome was grim with two of the 4 muscle ligaments completely detached, the repair which included reattachment of the ligaments, has been amazing. Although my muscles are not at full strength yet, the repair has been a tremendous success already. Previously, Dr. Parsons previously repaired my left shoulder, with excellent results. It was damaged similarly, and the prospects were not good. Now it is as good if not better than before the injury. Both surgeries were done arthroscopically with very small incisions which healed quickly and very little pain. I followed his directions to the letter during recovery and both outcomes have been excellent. Dr Parsons is a terrific surgeon, and I would highly recommend him to anyone with shoulder issues.
About Dr. Eric Parsons, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1063548683
