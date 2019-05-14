Dr. Eric Parlette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parlette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Parlette, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Parlette, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Parlette works at
Locations
Dermatology Consultants, Inc.1330 Oak Ln Ste 101, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 847-6132
Narrows2829 Virginia Ave, Narrows, VA 24124 Directions (540) 951-3376
Blacksburg Office3706 S Main St Ste B, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Eric Parlette, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386624567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parlette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parlette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parlette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parlette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parlette.
