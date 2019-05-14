Overview

Dr. Eric Parlette, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Parlette works at Dermatology Consultants, Inc. in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Narrows, VA and Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.