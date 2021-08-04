Dr. Eric Pappert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Pappert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Pappert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pappert works at
Locations
Neurology Associates255 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 656-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have a life long issue with tremors and have seen neurologists for decades. Dr. Pappert is a straight shooter, gave me more of a specific diagnosis which after some of my own research looks dead on and had an additional course of treatment to try. Happy to have technical skill and knowledge of his caliber in town.
About Dr. Eric Pappert, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710968649
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappert works at
Dr. Pappert has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Difficulty With Walking and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.