Overview

Dr. Eric Pales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Pales works at Primary Care Of Illinois Inc in Park Ridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.